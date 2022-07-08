Grays Harbor Drug Task Force named “Agency of the Year”

The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force was named as “Agency of the Year” for Western Washington.
This recognition is for Region 1, which includes Grays Harbor, Pacific, Mason, Clallam, Jefferson, Thurston, Lewis, Cowlitz, Clark, King, Pierce, Skamania, Wahkiakum, Kitsap, and San Juan counties
GHDTF Commander Kevin Schrader tells KXRO that the local task force was awarded the honor by the Western States Information Network.
WSIN is a national resource center that works with law enforcement agencies.
“WSIN has three main areas that serves as their purpose: 1) Providing Investigative Support 2) Providing Secure Information and Intelligence Sharing and 3) Providing Officer Safety Support and Deconfliction.” said Schrader
Established in 1988, the local GHDTF is composed of detectives from the Aberdeen Police Department (APD), the Hoquiam Police Department (HPD), and the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office (GHSO), as well as a records specialist from the Sheriff’s Department.
Grays Harbor County Chief Criminal Deputy Kevin Schrader (a prior drug task force officer) currently serves as the GHDTF Commander and is the liaison between the GHDTF and the governing body—which consists of Aberdeen PD Interim Chief Dale Green, Hoquiam PD Chief Interim Chief Joe Strong and Grays Harbor Sheriff Rick Scott.
Schrader stated that the primary goal is to target mid to upper level drug dealers who are poisoning our community with the import of large quantities of illicit narcotics such as methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.
According to current Detective Sergeant Darrin King (from Aberdeen PD), who supervises the GHDTF, the GHDTF has been doing great work for many, many years. It is nice to be recognized for all the hard work. The current GHDTF members accept this award not only for the hard work they do themselves but also for the hard work of past task force members through the years.
Det. Sgt. King pointed out the GHDTF relies heavily on tips called in by alert citizens in the community. The task force also receives assistance from Patrol and Investigations from ALL local law enforcement agencies as well as utilizing the formed partnerships with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and other drug task forces from surrounding counties.
If you have any TIPS for the GHDTF you are asked to call 360-500-4141 and leave your information on our recorded line.