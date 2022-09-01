KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Grays Harbor Drug Task Force bust takes drugs off streets

September 1, 2022 7:01AM PDT
Share

This week the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force (GHDTF) served a search warrant on a suspect that was found to be supplying illegal drugs to Grays Harbor residents. 

The local GHDTF features detectives from the Aberdeen and Hoquiam police departments as well as the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.

The GHDTF joined forces with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA Tacoma) and the Lewis County Joint Narcotics Team (JNET) to make the bust.

Items seized included:

  • Over 16,000 fentanyl pills
  • 366 grams of black tar heroin
  • 1,867 grams of methamphetamine
  • 94 grams of cocaine
  • 287.5 grams of fentanyl powder
  • 276 grams of amphetamine pills
  • several thousand dollars in cash
  • firearms (4 handguns, 8 rifles including one assault rifle)
  • one vehicle

The investigation is still active.

The GHDTF said that they are dedicated to the fight against drugs and rely heavily on partnerships with agencies such as the DEA and JNET to make our communities safer. 

If you have information on Drug Dealers, contact the Drug Task Force at 360-500-4141 or [email protected].

Most Popular Posts

1

Win Blake Shelton Tickets This Free Ticket Friday!
2

Plank Island Theater Co. Holding Auditions For "Dog See's God" At The Bishop Center
3

Win Russell Dickerson Tickets On Free Ticket Friday!
4

Fatality accident on road to Quinault Beach Resort & Casino
5

It wasn’t a mink, but it was a marten that was caught on camera

Recently Played

Calling Baton RougeGarth Brooks
6:53pm
Cant Have MineDylan Scott
6:50pm
Dont Happen TwiceKenny Chesney
6:47pm
FirecrackerJosh Turner
6:42pm
Dont Come LookinJackson Dean
6:39pm
View Full Playlist