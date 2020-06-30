Grays Harbor COVID-19 count now 26
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor Public Health was notified of a new case of COVID-19 which brings Grays Harbor’s total to 26.
Public Health tells KXRO that staff have completed the case investigation and have contacted close contacts.
They say that as Grays Harbor’s COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, the Grays Harbor Public Health COVID-19 Task Force and the Grays Harbor County Emergency Operations Center is streamlining their approach to public information.
They say that there will no longer be press releases issued for each individual case.
Cases will instead be posted on Public Health’s website and Facebook page.
Press releases will still be issued for significant events such as an outbreak of COVID-19 or new public health and safety measures.
Grays Harbor County is in Phase 3 of Governor Inslee’s Safe Start plan to re-open Washington.
Governor Jay Inslee and Secretary of Health John Wiesman announced Saturday, June 27, 2020, the Washington State Department of Health is putting a pause on counties moving to Phase 4. Rising cases across the state and concerns about continued spread of the COVID virus have made Phase 4, which would essentially mean no restrictions, impossible at this time.
“We decided to prohibit any counties from moving into Phase 4 at this time due to increasing COVID-19 activity across the state and significant rebounds in COVID-19 activity in several other states. The changes between Phase 3 and Phase 4, especially with regards to gathering size and occupancy rates, could further increase the spread of COVID-19 in our state, even in communities that have very low rates of disease. The progress we’ve made thus far is at risk, therefore we are making the prudent choice to slow down our phased approach to reopening,” states Wiesman.
Grays Harbor Public Health says the county is still identifying new cases of COVID-19 so it is essential to continue to limit the number of people you have contact with, practice physical distancing, wash your hands frequently, and wear face coverings in public.
With the upcoming holiday weekend they say to please remember that outdoors are better than indoors; being masked is better than not being masked; and when you gather, think small groups and avoid crowds.
Case counts
Grays Harbor County has 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
- March 2020: 2 cases
- April 2020: 10 cases
- May 2020: 5 cases
- June 2020: 9 cases
Grays Harbor County Public Health continues to operate a COVID-19 Call Center to provide assistance for people with information and testing referrals.
Assistance is available in both English and Spanish. Call (360) 964-1850. The call center is available Monday through Friday, 8:30am-12pm and 12:30pm-4pm.