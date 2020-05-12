Grays Harbor COVID-19 cases drop from 14 to 13
The Grays Harbor case count of COVID-19 has dropped as a case was reassigned.
Grays Harbor County Public Health announced on Monday that a COVID-19 case that had originally been assigned to Grays Harbor County has now been reassigned to Pierce County.
This lowers the local case count to 13.
According to a release, Washington State Department of Health assigns cases of COVID-19 to counties based on the person’s permanent residence, although a case may be re-assigned to another county based on information about the person’s residence.
No new cases have been identified in grays Harbor since May 7, when a patient at Pacific Care and Rehabilitation Center was diagnosed with COVID-19.
According to the local health department, all patients at Pacific Care have been tested for COVID-19 and all the results are negative.
The Grays Harbor County Incident Management Team continues to closely monitor local COVID-19 disease activity and support healthcare providers. The incident management team is also continuing to develop plans and resources that would allow the County to move forward in Governor Inslee’s phased approach to re-opening. An update on the team’s progress will be provided to the County Commissioners on Tuesday, May 12.
Case updates
Grays Harbor County has 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
- March 2020: 2 cases
- April 2020: 10 cases
- May 2020: 1 case
Grays Harbor County Public Health will continue to operate a COVID-19 call center that will assist people with testing referrals. Assistance is available in both English and Spanish. Call (360) 964-1850. Please note that the call center’s hours of operation will once again be Monday through Friday, 8:30am to 4pm.