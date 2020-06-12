Grays Harbor COVID-19 case count now 20
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor’s COVID-19 case count is now at 20.
Grays Harbor County Public Health and Grays Harbor County Emergency Management tell KXRO that they were notified of the 20th case of COVID-19 in Grays Harbor County yesterday.
They say that Public Health staff have completed a case investigation and have notified all close contacts.
This is the third reported case in June for Grays Harbor.
There were five in May, 10 in April, and two in March.
The Grays Harbor Public Health COVID-19 Task Force is prepared to respond if any additional cases are identified.
They will continue to operate a COVID-19 call center that will assist people with testing referrals.
Assistance is available in both English and Spanish. Call (360) 964-1850. The call center is available Monday through Friday, 8:30am-12pm and 12:30pm-4pm.
Grays Harbor County is in phase 2 of Governor Inslee’s Safe Start plan to re-open Washington.
The county is eligible to apply for a variance to move to Phase 3 today.