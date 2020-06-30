Grays Harbor County woman charged with production of child pornography
A Hoquiam woman was charged with production of child pornography, according to US Attorney Brian Moran.
In a release, Moran states that a cyber investigation revealed that 34-year-old Tamara Stanley of Hoquiam was charged with production of child pornography.
The United States Department of Justice tells KXRO that the local woman was arrested without incident on June 25, 2020, and remains detained at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac.
According to the criminal complaint, investigators obtained a judicially authorized search warrant for the woman’s email account which revealed sexually explicit images of the woman with a young child.
Production of child pornography is punishable by a mandatory minimum 15 years in prison and up to 30 years in prison.
The charges contained in the complaint are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc
The case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Airway Heights and Hoquiam Police Departments.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Matthew Hampton.
Press contact for the U.S. Attorney’s Office is Communications Director Emily Langlie at (206) 553-4110 or Emily.Langlie@usdoj.gov.