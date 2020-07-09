Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott named president-elect of WASPC
Lacey, WA – Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott became president-elect of the board of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) at its June 23 meeting.
Spokane Chief Craig Meidl was named President for 2020-21, and Sheriff Scott will become WASPC President for 2021-22.
“On behalf of our Sheriffs and Chiefs we appreciate Sheriff Scott’s willingness to step into this critical leadership role, especially during this time of law enforcement policy review and reforms,” said Steve Strachan, WASPC executive director. “He will become president of the board in 2021 and he has earned this position of trust and leadership from his colleagues across the state.”
WASPC was founded in 1963 and consists of executive and top management personnel from law enforcement agencies statewide.
With more than 900 members it includes the 39 elected county sheriffs, and 240 police chiefs, as well as the Washington State Patrol, the Washington Department of Corrections, and representatives of Tribal and federal agencies.
WASPC is the only association of its kind in the nation combining representatives from local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement into a single body, working toward a common goal.
WASPC’s function is to provide specific materials and services to all law enforcement agencies in the state, members and non-members alike.