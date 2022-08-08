Grays Harbor County Fair begins Aug. 10

The Grays Harbor County Fair runs this week, and promises to bring ‘A Goat Load of Fun” to Elma.

Starting on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 and running through Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Grays Harbor Fairgrounds, the fair will feature all the standard festivities.

This includes live music each night of the fair to round out the day’s events.

On Wednesday, the Humptulips Band will take the Pepsi Stage, featuring Ericka Corban and John Dunnigan.

On Thursday, award-wiinning Country artist Easton Corbin comes to East County to perform.

Friday, the band Heart by Heart returns to Grays Harbor. The band, featuring Heart Alumni Steve Fossen & Michael Derosier, has drawn a crowd when they have performed in the region a number of times.

On Saturday it is a double-header of entertainment. Along with Journey tribute band Escape starting at 7pm on the Pepsi Stage, the afternoon will feature car races starting at 4pm at the Grays Harbor Raceway.

For those interested in the 2022 Grays Harbor Youth Livestock Auction, that event will also be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 2-5 pm.

In addition to the entertainment at the races and on stage, the Grays Harbor County Fair in Elma will feature numerous activities for the whole family, including animals, carnival games, rides, food, contests, and more.

For more information, people can check out the Grays Harbor County Fair website at www.ghcfairgrounds.com.