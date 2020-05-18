Grays Harbor County Commissioners to discuss application for Phase 2 Variance today
Montesano, WA – The Grays Harbor County Commissioners will meet today to discuss an application for the COVID-19 Phase 2 Variance.
The Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 2:00 p.m. this afternoon via Zoom with one item on the agenda, a resolution to apply for a Phase 2 Variance.
The resolution states that the requirements for applying for the variance include, letters submitted by area hospitals certifying they have adequate bed capacity to serve their community and adequate PPE supplies to keep their workers safe.
The submission of a plan identifying available and accessible COVID-19 testing within the county is also needed as well as the number of COVID-19 tests performed by week over the past three weeks.
A plan from the Grays Harbor County Public Health Department stating resources available to perform case investigation and contact tracing is also required.
They also need plans and resources to house people in isolation and quarantine and plans and resources to provide case management services to residents in quarantine and isolation.
Plans must also be in place to rapidly respond to outbreaks in congregate settings and the County needs submission of a signed recommendation from the local public health officer to the local board of health.
