Grays Harbor County Burn Ban expanded
Effective 12:01 A.M. Wednesday, September 9, 2020;
With the continued trend of warm and dry weather the Grays Harbor County Fire Marshal’s office and Fire Districts, will be enacting restrictions on all outdoor burning in Grays Harbor County until conditions moderate.
- Charcoal and wood burning, recreational campfires, residential yard waste and land clearing burning are prohibited until further notice.
- The use of gas/propane self-contained camping stoves and portable gas/propane fire pits allowed.
Please contact your local fire district for further information and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources for updates on burn restrictions at 1-800-323-BURN or visit their website at https://www.dnr.wa.gov/burn-restrictions. Contact ORCAA at 1-800-422-5623 or visit their website at www.orcaa.org.
*** For information about fires on local BEACHES, contact ***
Washington State Parks: (360) 902-8844
For more information on local fire restrictions
Fire Districts: Emergency pages of the local telephone book
Grays Harbor County: Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 249-4222
City Fire Departments: Government pages of the local telephone book
Washington State Department of Natural Resources: Pacific Cascade Regional Office at (360) 577-2025 or Olympic Region Office at (360) 374-2811
Olympic Region Clean Air Agency: 1-800-422-5623
Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest: (360) 565-3121
For daily updates on burn restrictions
Contact DNR at 1-800-323-BURN or visit the website at https://www.dnr.wa.gov/burn-restrictions then click on fire information in the far right corner.
Contact ORCAA at 1-800-422-5623 or visit their website at www.orcaa.org.