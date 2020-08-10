Grays Harbor Community Hospital re-designated a Level II Cardiac/Stroke Center
Grays Harbor Community Hospital has been designated as a Level II Cardiac Center and Level II Stroke Center
In a release, KXRO is told that the local hospital has been re-designated as both a Level II Stroke Center and a Level II Cardiac Center, and is currently the only Level II Stroke Center west of Olympia.
In the statement, the hospital cites data from the American Stroke Association that states stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States, and stroke treatment and outcomes depend on how fast you can get to the hospital.
According to the CDC, “when someone is having a stroke, every minute counts. Just as putting out a fire quickly can stop it from spreading, treating a stroke quickly can reduce damage to the brain. The stroke treatments that work best are available only if the stroke is recognized and diagnosed within 3 hours of the first symptoms. Stroke patients may not be eligible for these if they don’t arrive at the hospital in time,” so proximity to life-saving services are key.
While other hospitals in our region have a Level II Cardiac designation, the hospital says that their Cardiology, Cardiac Cath Lab, STEMI, and Cardiac Rehab programs that distinguish us as the most comprehensive cardiovascular care in Grays Harbor, and Pacific Counties.
According to the American Heart Association, “when an emergency strikes, hospitals are still the safest place – even during a pandemic. About every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a heart attack. Some heart attacks are sudden and intense, but most start slowly, with mild pain or discomfort. Even if you’re not sure it’s a heart attack, immediately call 9-1-1. Before there’s an emergency, it’s a good idea to find out which hospitals in your area have 24-hour emergency cardiac care,” such as Grays Harbor Community Hospital.
From the State of Washington Office of Community Health Systems:
“I am pleased to inform you that Grays Harbor Community Hospital remains a Level II Cardiac Center and a Level II Stroke Center. Upon review of your applications for re-categorization in Washington State’s Emergency Cardiac and Stroke (ECS) System, your facility meets or exceeds the requirements for these levels of care.
You have certified that your hospital meets the criteria for a Level II Cardiac Center and a Level II Stroke Center, and provides the applicable services twenty-four hours a day, seven days per week. Your certification assures Emergency Medical Services that you will provide this level of service for patients they bring to your hospital according to the state cardiac and stroke triage destination procedures.”
Tips from Grays Harbor Community Hospital to know the signs of a dangerous incident.
Stroke Symptoms – Spot a stroke F.A.S.T.
- FACE DROOPING
- Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile.
- ARM WEAKNESS
- Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
- SPEECH DIFFICULTY
- Is speech slurred, are they unable to speak, or are they hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence, like "the sky is blue." Is the sentence repeated correctly?
- TIME TO CALL 9-1-1
- If the person shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 9-1-1 and get them to the hospital immediately.
Heart Attack Symptoms
- CHEST DISCOMFORT
- Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes, or that goes away and comes back. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain.
- DISCOMFORT IN OTHER AREAS OF THE UPPER BODY
- Symptoms can include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.
- SHORTNESS OF BREATH
- with or without chest discomfort.
- OTHER SIGNS
- may include breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.
To learn more about GHCH, stroke safety and heart health visit: