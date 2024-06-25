Grays Harbor College to recieve $2.2 million to assist rural students

Funding was awarded to improve postsecondary education access and completion for rural students.

The U.S. Department of Education (Department) announced more than $44.5 million for 22 grants under the Rural Postsecondary and Economic Development (RPED) program.

This program is intended to improve rates of postsecondary enrollment, persistence, and completion among rural students through the development of career pathways aligned to high-skill, high-wage, and in-demand industry sectors and occupations in the region.

“Rural communities face unique challenges in educating, training, and developing high-skill workers—yet they are also home to students with unique skills and potential,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “These dedicated funds will ensure that students in rural areas have access to postsecondary credentials and other resources that lead to high-quality career pathways and economic success.”

These grants were spread throughout the nation, with funding in Washington going to Grays Harbor College and Heritage University,

Grays Harbor College is set to receive $2.2 million to “Provide a suite of direct holistic student support services and individual support tailored to meet the needs of each individual rural student.

Applicants for the RPED grant program were encouraged to provide programs to support secondary students in accessing postsecondary education, to include partnerships with career pathways, and to provide strategies for community college students to transition to a four-year institution.

Full List of Grant Awards