Grays Harbor College moves Spring Quarter back a week, and other changes
Grays Harbor College is pushing Spring Quarter back a week.
In an update to their schedule, GHC has announced that they are adjusting a number of things within the local college in response to the current shutdown of in-person learning and the concern of the statewide emergency.
In their announcement they say that Spring quarter classes are now going to begin April 20, “allowing the week of April 13-17 to be used for students to prepare for the remote delivery of classes”.
“At this time, there are no known cases of COVID-19 on campus. The College is taking proactive and thoughtful action to safely conduct operations and ensure students continue learning and receive needed support services. Certain hands-on machine-dependent and health-related programs will continue to meet in person using social distancing for safety. ”
“We want to assure the community that we are taking every precaution to keep our students and our staff safe and healthy,” explains Dr. Jim Minkler, GHC president. “Our dedicated faculty and caring staff continue to serve our students and the GHC community, albeit using every remote resource available,” he added.
Additional information will be coming to students as spring quarter approaches.
The college will remain closed to the public, but some staff are still working either remotely and some on campus.
Registration is open for anyone looking to attend classes.
Latest updates from Grays Harbor College:
Tuesday (3/17) is the last day that the College (including Aberdeen, Raymond and Ilwaco sites) will be open to students and the public on our regular schedule until at least April 24, 2020. Faculty and staff will continue to be available through email, phone, Canvas, and in some cases, using other communication tools as well.
“GHC is not closed,” Minkler explained. “We have moved most classes and student services to online to help curtail the COVID-19 virus in our community.” Students can register for spring quarter classes, talk with advisors, sign up for financial aid, and pay tuition — completely online.
“By making this shift, we are protecting everyone associated with GHC from the spread of Coronavirus-19 to the best of our abilities. These are unique and challenging times, but by working on solutions, staying flexible and resilient, we will get through this,” Dr. Minkler said.
Wednesday through Friday, March 18-20 and Finals Week, March 23-27
-
- Exceptions to the in-person closure will be the student open computer lab on the 3rd floor of the Manspeaker (2000) Building and the Library which will remain open to students Friday, March 20 and Monday, March 23. The Library will be open for all services Friday until 12:00 p.m., if you need to checkout or return books, return or renew Chromebooks (must have proof of Spring registration to renew), use computers and printers, or get reference or computer help.
- In many courses, faculty are conducting winter finals remotely or completing the quarter prior to finals week. Please look for communication from your faculty members on wrapping up the quarter. If you haven’t heard from them, please reach out to them to find out if the finals plans have changed.
- The college will be closed to the public, but staff are still working – some remotely and some on campus. To better support you, we are adapting many processes so they can be completed via email or phone calls. This means you can still contact staff with questions through email or phone calls.
- In limited circumstances, you may be able to come to campus for things such as lab completion, testing (by appointment), industrial technology classes, textbook pick-up/returns, laptop check outs, or other reasons that are being developed. Typically, students will not be allowed on campus, and buildings will be locked. Look for further messages from the college about how some of these services will be provided.
- The Food Pantry will be open for drive-up service during its regular hours (Tue 10-2, Wed 4-6, and Thurs 9-11).
- If you need to submit a financial aid appeal, the process will be the same as in previous quarters: submit your appeal electronically using the Suspension Appeal Form. With your Appeal Form, please attach your educational plan under the Documentation section of the form or make sure your advisor has put it in the portal. If you need assistance with your appeal please contact the financial aid office at 360-538-4081 or finaid@ghc.edu. We will be happy to help you work through the process.
- We are working diligently to identify ways for students to return checked out equipment. Rented textbooks can be returned in the drop-box outside the HUB, located next to the door outside the bookstore. Additionally, we are working on installing a secure drop-box where students can drop off forms and information. There will be more information about that in the coming days but please call the appropriate office if you have any questions.
- Research help is still available if you are working on papers. Librarians can be reached by phone at 360-538-4054, through e-mail at lib-ref@ghc.edu, and Chat Reference is available 24/7!
- Make sure you are checking your my.ghc email address, as some communications may go to that address.
For Spring Quarter and Beyond
-
- GHC Staff are available now to help both new and returning students register for spring quarter! To get started, contact the Welcome Center to at enrollment@ghc.edu ; 360-538-4026.
- The e-Learning office is preparing to support you as the quarter begins with remote instruction. If you have issues with Canvas, or other questions around remote instruction, you can contact them and they will be available to help. They can be reached at Elearning@ghc.edu (preferred) or 360-538-4085.
- If you are a student employee, the closure may impact your ability to work your hours. We are working on identifying appropriate work for student employees to participate in to maintain their hours. Supervisors will notify student employees when those options have been finalized. Please contact your supervisor if you have any immediate questions.
Please know that over the next few weeks we will be developing new procedures for many of the items above and other processes that are important to student success. Many of those new processes will be outlined in an FAQ page linked to this page in the coming days. Please check the FAQ frequently as it will be updated regularly when new information becomes available.
GHC faculty and staff are here to help you. We appreciate your patience, resilience and empathy as we move through this experience. We will get through this together!
Students, faculty, staff and community should consult GHC’s website for updates on COVID-19 and its effect on the College. GHC’s status, a FAQ, and COVID-19 resources are available at ghc.edu/covid19.