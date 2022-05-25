Grays Harbor College Hope Squad to host fundraiser at Harborena

A fundraiser is raising money for local suicide prevention in schools.
The Grays Harbor College Hope Squad will be hosting a fundraising skate and silent auction on Sunday, May 29th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Harborena, 2112 Simpson Ave. in Hoquiam.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Hope Squad, a peer to peer suicide prevention program that is based in local schools.
“We are excited to host this celebration of support, hope, and community as we continue working to prevent suicide in our community and serve those affected by it,” said Associated Students of Grays Harbor College President, Shelly Hoffman.
The event will feature a guest speaker in Rick Moyer from our sister station KIX 95.3.
“We are so appreciative of Rick Moyer for donating his time, and to all the local businesses and artists who donated to our silent auction,” added Ed Gaidrich, the Hope Squad’s fundraising coordinator.
The cost to attend Hope Skate is $5 for youth and $10 for adults.
More information about the event can be found on Hope Squad’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ghcHopeSquad.