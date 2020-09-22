      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor and Pacific unemployment rates drop but stay in top 3

Sep 22, 2020 @ 11:43am

Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate dropped by 2.4% but remained the second highest in the state.

According to the Employment Security Department’s non seasonally adjusted numbers, Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate fell from 13.6% in July to 11.% in August which was second only to Pend Oreille County at 11.5%.

Pacific County had the third highest rate at 10.8% down from 12.8% in July.

While Grays Harbor’s labor force dropped by over 450 from July to August, the total number of those employed grew by over 350 and the number of those on unemployment fell by over 800.

There were also over 300 more people employed when compared to last August, but in 2019 there were over 1,500 less on unemployment and the rate was 6.5%.

Pacific County added 100 to the total employed and there were 186 less on unemployment from July to August; the labor force dropped by 86.

Grays Harbor July 2020 August 2020* August 2019
Labor Force 31,256 30,800 28,896
Total Employment 27,000 27,352 27,014
Total Unemployment 4,256 3,448 1,882
Unemployment Rate 13.6% 11.2% 6.5%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

Pacific County July 2020 August 2020* August 2019
Labor Force 8,685 8,599 8,950
Total Employment 7,571 7,671 8,406
Total Unemployment 1,114 928 544
Unemployment Rate 12.8% 10.8% 6.1%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

September 2020
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  
Most Popular Posts
COVID-19 patient transferred to Stafford Creek
Music program and some staff brought back to Aberdeen School District
United For Justice
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
$50 Million in assistance for Washington fishing and shellfish industries