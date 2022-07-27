      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor and Pacific unemployment figures increase; 2nd/3rd highest statewide

Jul 27, 2022 @ 7:04am

Grays Harbor unemployment rose in June to the second highest figure statewide for the month.

Pacific also saw an increase, and sits at 3rd highest in Washington.

According to the Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, June figures show Grays Harbor rising to 6.8%, while Pacific rose to 6.7%.

In May, both local counties were even at 6.6%.

For Total Employment, Grays Harbor saw a loss of 421 workers in these latest figures, with 51 additional people using unemployment.

AVERAGE JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUN
Civilian Labor Force 29,508 29,921 30,311 30,127 29,195 28,934 28,564
Total Employment 27,398 27,595 28,024 27,836 27,284 27,036 26,615
Total Unemployment 2,110 2,326 2,287 2,291 1,911 1,898 1,949
Unemployment Rate 7.2% 7.8% 7.5% 7.6% 6.5% 6.6% 6.8%

 

In Pacific County, 147 left the Total Employment, with 7 added to the unemployment totals.

AVERAGE JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUN
2022
Civilian Labor Force 8,660 8,839 8,966 8,809 8,555 8,465 8,325
Total Employment 8,040 8,156 8,288 8,121 7,995 7,912 7,765
Total Unemployment 620 683 678 688 560 553 560
Unemployment Rate 7.2% 7.7% 7.6% 7.8% 6.5% 6.5% 6.7%

 

Ferry County continues to hold the highest unemployment percentage in the state at 81.%, although their entire Civilian Work Force sits at 2,361. 

That total is 8% of the 28,564 in Grays Harbor and only 28% of the 8,325 in Pacific. That means smaller changes will make much larger impacts on their total percentage.

In May, Grays Harbor and Pacific counties held the 2nd highest statewide numbers, once again behind only Ferry County.

Statewide, in figures released last week, the preliminary seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate for June sat at 3.9%.

