Grays Harbor and Pacific County remain tied for second highest in unemployment

Jun 23, 2022 @ 10:08am

Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor and Pacific County had their unemployment rates rise slightly as they stayed tied for the second highest in the state.

According to the Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, Grays Harbor and Pacific County each had their unemployment rates grow from 6.5% in April to 6.6% in May, sitting only behind Ferry County at 7.8%.

Grays Harbor saw a drop in the labor force by 202 and in the number of people employed by 208 while those on unemployment grew by six

For Pacific County, their labor force dropped by 85 and those employed fell by 83, while those on unemployment dropped by two.

Both counties saw growth in the labor force and those employed from May of 2021 when the unemployment rates were 7.4% and 7.7% for Grays Harbor and Pacific County respectively.

Grays Harbor April 2022 May 2022* May 2021
Labor Force 29,195 28,993 28,953
Total Employment 27,284 27,076 26,824
Total Unemployment 1,911 1,917 2,129
Unemployment Rate 6.5% 6.6% 7.4%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

Pacific County April 2022 May 2022* May 2021
Labor Force 8,555 8,470 8,381
Total Employment 7,995 7,912 7,737
Total Unemployment 560 558 644
Unemployment Rate 6.5% 6.6% 7.7%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

