Grays Harbor and Pacific County remain in top three for state
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor and Pacific County remained in the top 3 for highest unemployment in the state.
According to non-seasonally adjusted numbers from the Employment Security Department, Grays Harbor was the third highest in the state at 5.8% in October up from 5.6% in September while Pacific County was the second highest at 5.9% up from 5.7%.
Although the rates are high for the state at this time, this is the lowest October unemployment rate for both counties since before 1990.
From September to October Grays Harbor’s labor force, total number of those employed, and number of people on unemployment all increased.
The labor force grew by 275 while those employed rose by 201 and the unemployment number climbed by 74.
In Pacific County the labor force grew by 256 while those employed rose by 224 and the unemployment number climbed by 32.
|Grays Harbor
|September 2021
|October 2021*
|October 2020
|Labor Force
|28,531
|28,806
|30,011
|Total Employment
|26,945
|27,146
|27,482
|Total Unemployment
|1,586
|1,660
|2,529
|Unemployment Rate
|5.6%
|5.8%
|8.4%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted
|Pacific County
|September 2021
|October 2021*
|October 2020
|Labor Force
|8,317
|8,573
|8,348
|Total Employment
|7,845
|8,069
|7,672
|Total Unemployment
|472
|504
|676
|Unemployment Rate
|5.7%
|5.9%
|8.1%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted