Grays Harbor and Pacific County remain in top three for state

Nov 23, 2021 @ 11:32am

Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor and Pacific County remained in the top 3 for highest unemployment in the state.

According to non-seasonally adjusted numbers from the Employment Security Department, Grays Harbor was the third highest in the state at 5.8% in October up from 5.6% in September while Pacific County was the second highest at 5.9% up from 5.7%.

Although the rates are high for the state at this time, this is the lowest October unemployment rate for both counties since before 1990.

From September to October Grays Harbor’s labor force, total number of those employed, and number of people on unemployment all increased. 

The labor force grew by 275 while those employed rose by 201 and the unemployment number climbed by 74.

In Pacific County the labor force grew by 256 while those employed rose by 224 and the unemployment number climbed by 32.

Grays Harbor September 2021 October 2021* October 2020
Labor Force 28,531 28,806 30,011
Total Employment 26,945 27,146 27,482
Total Unemployment 1,586 1,660 2,529
Unemployment Rate 5.6% 5.8% 8.4%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

Pacific County September 2021 October 2021* October 2020
Labor Force 8,317 8,573 8,348
Total Employment 7,845 8,069 7,672
Total Unemployment 472 504 676
Unemployment Rate 5.7% 5.9% 8.1%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

