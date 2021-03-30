Grays Harbor and Pacific County 3rd and 4th highest for unemployment
Grays Harbor, WA – While Grays Harbor remained the third highest in the state for unemployment, Pacific County fell from the top to fourth highest in February.
According to the Washington Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate rose from 9.1% in January to 9.2% in February.
However it was lower than the 9.5% that was previously reported for January by the department.
Pacific County’s unemployment rate fell from 9.3%, and previously reported 10.3% in January, to 9% in February.
Grays Harbor’s labor force and total number of those employed each fell by nearly 400 from January to February and the number of those on unemployment dropped by 11.
In Pacific County the labor force, total number of those employed, and total number of those on unemployment all declined as well.
In February of 2020 Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate was 7.7% and Pacific County’s was 7.3%.
|Grays Harbor
|January 2021
|February 2021*
|February 2020
|Labor Force
|28,705
|28,318
|29,174
|Total Employment
|26,092
|25,716
|26,918
|Total Unemployment
|2,613
|2,602
|2,256
|Unemployment Rate
|9.1%
|9.2%
|7.7%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted
|Pacific County
|January 2021
|February 2021*
|February 2020
|Labor Force
|8,792
|8,568
|8,427
|Total Employment
|7,973
|7,794
|7,813
|Total Unemployment
|819
|774
|614
|Unemployment Rate
|9.3%
|9.0%
|7.3%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted