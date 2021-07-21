Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties top state for 2nd straight month
Grays Harbor, WA – For the second straight month, Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties sat atop the state with the highest unemployment rates.
According to the Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, the two counties shared the top spot at 7.4%.
Ferry County had the third highest rate in the state at 6.8%.
Grays Harbor’s rate rose from 7.1% in May and saw a dip in the total number of those employed by 102 while those on unemployment rose by 80.
In Pacific County those on unemployment rose by 15 from May and the total number of those employed dropped by 75.
|Grays Harbor
|May 2021
|June 2021*
|June 2020
|Labor Force
|27,224
|27,202
|28,420
|Total Employment
|25,285
|25,183
|24,536
|Total Unemployment
|1,939
|2,019
|3,884
|Unemployment Rate
|7.1%
|7.4%
|13.7%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted
|Pacific County
|May 2021
|June 2021*
|June 2020
|Labor Force
|8,098
|8,038
|8,108
|Total Employment
|7,516
|7,441
|6,998
|Total Unemployment
|582
|597
|1,110
|Unemployment Rate
|7.2%
|7.4%
|13.7%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted