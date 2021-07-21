      Weather Alert

Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties top state for 2nd straight month

Jul 21, 2021 @ 8:13am

Grays Harbor, WA – For the second straight month, Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties sat atop the state with the highest unemployment rates.

According to the Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, the two counties shared the top spot at 7.4%.

Ferry County had the third highest rate in the state at 6.8%. 

Grays Harbor’s rate rose from 7.1% in May and saw a dip in the total number of those employed by 102 while those on unemployment rose by 80. 

In Pacific County those on unemployment rose by 15 from May and the total number of those employed dropped by 75.

Grays Harbor May 2021 June 2021* June 2020
Labor Force 27,224 27,202 28,420
Total Employment 25,285 25,183 24,536
Total Unemployment 1,939 2,019 3,884
Unemployment Rate 7.1% 7.4% 13.7%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

Pacific County May 2021 June 2021* June 2020
Labor Force 8,098 8,038 8,108
Total Employment 7,516 7,441 6,998
Total Unemployment 582 597 1,110
Unemployment Rate 7.2% 7.4% 13.7%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

July 2021
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  
Most Popular Posts
Olson Bros release a new song- Jailed in Mexico
Child dies after being struck by vehicle; second child airlifted for injuries
Hawaiian Chieftain sold and heading back to home state
Accident in Malone sends one to hospital
QIN relocation included in approved House Appropriations Committee report
Connect With Us Listen To Us On