Grays Harbor adds new COVID-19 confirmed case

As of Tuesday, Grays Harbor Public Health announced that there are 7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide.
One additional case of COVID-19 was identified on April 7. Public health staff have reviewed the case and notified all close contacts. Grays Harbor Public Health Incident Management Team (IMT) remains prepared to respond if any additional cases are identified.
In a separate release, Summit Pacific Medical Center states that they have confirmed their first positive COVID-19 case.
At this time it is not known if these cases are the same person or if the Elma case was one already identified by local authorities.
In their release, Summit Pacific says that they followed CDC exposure control guidelines and utilized the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and isolation protocols established to protect patients and staff.
“While COVID-19 cases are relatively low in Grays Harbor County, it is critically important that we all continue to do our part to prevent the spread of the virus,” shared SPMC’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ken Dietrich. “The processes and procedures set in place for staff protection and preventing the spread of COVID-19 are maintained throughout all of our facilities. Our entire team is involved in making sure Summit Pacific is a safe environment.”
Summit Pacific has options in place in case to service the public, including a Respiratory Care Unit that has been in place since mid-March, offering a separate entrance and protocols to reduce the exposure to other patients in the Medical Center.
Individuals who have medical questions related to COVID-19 are encouraged to call the Respiratory Care Unit’s Nurse Line at 360-346-2222 before coming in for treatment.
SPMC has a strong partnership with Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia and has partnered with PSPH to move all COVID-19 suspected or confirmed cases to their campus.
Changes have been made to both inpatient and outpatient visitation policies.
Outpatient Visitors: Patients may not bring support people to their healthcare visits at Summit Pacific Medical Center, Wellness Center, or our McCleary Healthcare Clinic. Limited exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for essential caregivers.
- Inpatient Visitors: In-person visits are not allowed at this time. We encourage patients, their friends and families to communicate through phone and video chat. Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for patients receiving end-of-life care.
Entrances have been consolidated at the Wellness Center and patients entering any Summit Pacific facility are being screened for symptoms upon entry.
The Café at Summit is closed to the public and all support groups, fitness activities and events have been postponed.
A new Virtual Visits service is being offered to primary care patients on a limited basis and is expected to be more widely available soon. This is a way for patients to receive professional and personal healthcare without the risk of leaving home.
Grays Harbor Public Health provided additional resources for managing anxiety and depression.
“Feelings of fear, anxiety or depression are common in times of uncertainty, including this current COVID-19 situation. Fear and anxiety about the disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions.
Grays Harbor Public Health has shared tools and resources that help people cope with stress and support their mental wellbeing.
“By caring for yourself and others, you will help make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger.”
These resources are available to help support your mental health or that of a loved one:
From Grays Harbor Public Health;
If you feel so overwhelmed that you struggle to get through the day, call your health care provider, therapist, or mental health provider and set up a telemedicine appointment. And if you are in crisis, don’t hesitate to call the 24-Hour Crisis Line at 866-427-4747 or text HEAL to 741741 to get confidential text access to a trained crisis counselor any time of the day or night.
What people should do
- Grays Harbor County resident should do their part by following Governor Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. Stay home unless you need to pursue an essential activity like shopping for groceries or going to a medical appointment.
- Residents should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities, and cannot maintain 6 feet of physical distance from others. This recommendation is not a substitute for existing guidance to maintain 6-feet of physical distance from non-household members and performing frequent hand hygiene with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Wearing cloth face coverings will not prevent spread of COVID-19 without these other protective measures. This is not a mandate that you must wear a face covering. It is considered an additional layer of protection.
- If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing), seek medical attention.
If you have a regular healthcare provider, call your provider.
If you do not have a regular health care provider, you can call Grays Harbor Public Health’s COVID-19 call center at (360) 964-1850 and speak with a medical professional who can assess whether or not you meet criteria for testing. You can also call Grays Harbor Community Hospital’s primary care clinic for patients with respiratory symptoms at 1-866-537-2778 or Summit Pacific Medical Center’s Respiratory Care Unit nurse line at 360-346-2222.
Where to get information
The incident management team will be working to get information out as it becomes available.
- Grays Harbor Public Health has set up a call center to answer questions about COVID-19. Call (360) 964-1850 or email covid19@co.graysharbor.wa.gov.
- The call center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM until 4:00 PM and is bi-lingual (English and Spanish).
- Residents who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) can also call the call center for testing and medical care referrals.
- Local information and resources related to COVID-19 are also available on our website at www.healthygh.org/covid19.
About Grays Harbor Public Health’s COVID-19 response
On March 17, 2020 Grays Harbor Public Health activated an incident management team to coordinate the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the direction of a policy group that includes local officials, medical and emergency response experts, and the Grays Harbor County Health Officer, the incident management team is using the best public health and medical science to control and mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grays Harbor Public Health works to improve the health and well-being of the people of Grays Harbor.
Visit our website at http://www.healthyGH.org. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/healthyghc.