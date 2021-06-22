Grayland Water chlorination impact local park
Water lines at Grayland Beach State Park are being worked on, and that work could last into the weekend.
Washington State Parks is notifying residents and visitors to the coastal park that chlorination in the area could impact water service.
In their announcement, the state department says that Grayland Water District is chlorinating the waterlines and it should hit Grayland Beach State Park starting this morning, June 22, 2021.
According to the announcement, it could take five days to completely clear the water system.
Sensitive individuals are being alerted in order to take appropriate precautions.