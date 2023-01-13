Grass Creek Bridge reopens earlier than expected; another project on SR 109 coming

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that the State Route 109 Grass Creek Bridge between Hoquiam and Ocean Shores has reopened as of today, four weeks ahead of schedule.

The bridge can reopen following work done by Rognlin’s, Inc. that began on December 1 and was anticipated to last 10-weeks.

During the closure, crews installed new pilings and support beams at three of the bridge piers, restoring the bridge’s weight carrying capacity and use of the southbound lane.

The original speed limit of 50 mph has also been reinstated.

While work at the Grass Creek Bridge has ended, another closure of SR 109 closer to Hoquiam is needed.

WSDOT says that an emergency project will remove trees from the hillside next to the highway and just west of the SR 109 Spur.

WSDOT will be providing more information including closure dates in the coming weeks.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates for state highways in Grays Harbor County.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and travel center map.