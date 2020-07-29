Grants to assist 13 Aberdeen businesses up for discussion tonight
At their meeting tonight, the Aberdeen City Council will consider recommendations for the first round of funding for local businesses as relief from the coronavirus pandemic.
In a report, the Finance and the Community Development Director recommends that the City Council authorize the Mayor to execute 13 contracts for Coronavirus Relief Fund Small Business Grant for a total of $77,432.
To be eligible for the funding, businesses must be;
- Current City of Aberdeen Business License (have to been in business for at least one year prior to March 1, 2020)
- Good financial standing (paid full for taxes, license fee, inspection fees, utilities, etc.)
- Have a physical business location in Aberdeen.
- No more than 20 FTE employees
- Business is eligible to receive funds from US Small Business Administration.
- Ability to demonstrate a loss of business from COVID-19.
- Ability to prove you have been profitable in the past.
- Businesses who have not received any funding for COVID-19 expenses are eligible.
To listen to this meeting:
DAY/DATE: Wednesday July 29, 2020
TIME: 7:00 PM (Meeting will be called to order at 7:15 PM)
DIAL-IN NUMBER:(425) 585-6257
ACCESS CODE: 618-313-093 # (you must include the # symbol)
For the immediate future under the Order and associated Guidance, the City Council meeting will not include public comment periods. If you wish to submit any comments in advance, please email your comments to the City Clerk at cfrederickson@aberdeenwa.gov and they will be provided to City Council. Please be sure to put “CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC COMMENT” in the subject line.
The City of Aberdeen requests that you provide your full name. If you reside in Aberdeen, please also include your Ward Number; if you do not reside in Aberdeen please let us know where you live.
Recommended funding;
|BUSINESS NAME
|CURRENT LICENSE
|FINANCIAL STANDING
|LOCATION
|NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES
|FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|PREVIOUS COVID ASSISTANCE
|Amore
|Yes
|OK*
|City
|11
|$10,000.00
|No
|Brazilian Jiu- Jitsu
|Yes
|Good
|City
|1
|$1,173.00
|No
|D & R Event Center
|Yes (JJY)
|OK*
|City
|4
|$10,000.00
|No
|D & R Theater
|Yes(ZEE)
|OK*
|City
|11
|$10,000.00
|No
|Elks, Aberdeen
|Yes
|Good
|City
|7
|$10,000.00
|No
|Grand Heron
|Yes
|OK*
|City
|Volunteers
|$1,119.00
|No
|Heron Street Attic
|Yes
|Good
|City
|0
|$467.00
|No
|Ricks Simpson Ave. Saloon
|Yes
|Good
|City
|5
|$10,000.00
|No
|Rock Construction
|Yes
|Good
|City
|7
|$10,000.00
|No
|Spargo’s
|Yes
|Good
|City
|1
|$3,070.00
|No
|The Shirthouse
|Yes
|Good
|City
|2
|$4,513.00
|No
|Tressa’s Salon
|Yes
|Good
|City
|1
|$1,534.00
|No
|VFW
|Yes
|Good
|City
|8.5
|$5,556.00
|No
|Total
|
|
|
|
|$77,432.00
|
Business Applications:
|BUSINESS NAME
|CURRENT LICENSE
|FINANCIAL STANDING
|LOCATION
|NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES
|FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|PREVIOUS COVID ASSISTANCE
|Aberdeen Office
|
|
|
|
|$10,000.00
|Yes
|Amore
|
|
|
|
|$10,000.00
|No
|Andy’s Lock & Safe
|
|
|
|
|$4,171.00
|Yes
|Atwood Autobody
|
|
|
|
|$3,841.00
|Yes
|Bill’s Design
|
|
|
|
|$10,000.00
|Yes
|Brazilian Jiu- Jitsu
|
|
|
|
|$1,173.00
|No
|Bryan & Son’s
|
|
|
|
|$10,000.00
|Yes
|Cake Cakes
|
|
|
|
|$5,000.00
|Yes
|Cascade Driving School
|
|
|
|
|$7,585.00
|Yes
|Crowley Marine
|
|
|
|
|$8,369.00
|Yes
|D & R Event Center
|
|
|
|
|$10,000.00
|No
|D & R Theater
|
|
|
|
|$10,000.00
|No
|Desert Sun
|
|
|
|
|$10,000.00
|Yes
|Dr. Todd Johnson
|
|
|
|
|$10,000.00
|Yes
|Dr. Weyrich
|
|
|
|
|$4,846.00
|Yes
|Dr. Sean White
|
|
|
|
|$7,765.00
|Yes
|Dunsire’s
|
|
|
|
|$10,000.00
|Yes
|Elks, Aberdeen
|
|
|
|
|$10,000.00
|No
|Grand Heron
|
|
|
|
|$1,119.00
|No
|Grays Harbor Stamp
|
|
|
|
|$10,000.00
|Yes
|Happy at Home
|
|
|
|
|$2,946.00
|Yes
|Harbor Blooms
|
|
|
|
|$10,000.00
|Yes
|Heron Street Attic
|
|
|
|
|$467.00
|No
|Mount Olympus
|
|
|
|
|$9,440.00
|Yes
|NW Collision
|
|
|
|
|$3,879.00
|Yes
|Oceana Spa
|
|
|
|
|$10,000.00
|Yes
|Ocean Palace
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pacific Coast Contracting
|
|
|
|
|$10,000.00
|Yes
|Rainier Lanes
|
|
|
|
|$10,000.00
|Yes
|Rediviva
|
|
|
|
|$10,000.00
|Yes
|Ricks Simpson Ave. Saloon
|
|
|
|
|$10,000.00
|No
|Scoops
|
|
|
|
|
|Not Eligible
|Rock Construction
|
|
|
|
|$10,000.00
|No
|Seaport
|
|
|
|
|$10,000.00
|Yes
|South Shore Properties
|
|
|
|
|$10,000.00
|Yes
|Spargo’s
|
|
|
|
|$3,070.00
|No
|Steinman Insurance
|
|
|
|
|$7,145.00
|Yes
|Tap Room
|
|
|
|
|
|Yes -Incomplete Info
|The Liberty Store
|
|
|
|
|
|Not Eligible City Emp.
|The Shirthouse
|
|
|
|
|$4,513.00
|No
|Tinderbox
|
|
|
|
|$4,839.00
|Yes
|Tressa’s Salon
|
|
|
|
|$1,534.00
|No
|Upick Process Service
|
|
|
|
|
|Not Eligible Late
|VFW
|
|
|
|
|$5,556.00
|No
|Waugh’s
|
|
|
|
|$10,000.00
|Yes
|Total Requested
|
|
|
|
|$297,258.00
|