Grants available for COVID-19 impacted Aberdeen businesses
The City of Aberdeen is now accepting applications for Small Business Grants for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.
Applications will be accepted though June 26, 2020.
Eligible business can receive up to 10,000.
An information sheet on the grants state that award amounts will be determined based on the net-losses of businesses between March 1, 2019-May 31, 2019 and March 1, 2020-May 31, 2020.
The funds can be used for payment of business rent, wages, normal operating costs, and other uses.
Maximum award amounts will be at 30% of the net loss of that three month period, not exceeding the $10,000
Eligible businesses must have a current City of Aberdeen business license and have been in business for at least a year prior to march 1, 2020, as well as have a physical location within aberdeen on or before March 1, 2019.
They must also be in good standing for all city fees.
These grants are for smaller businesses, limited total employees to no more than 20 FTE with priority for those with 10 or fewer.
Business owned by Aberdeen officials or city employees, or their family members, are ineligible.
Questions can be emailed to Lisa Scott at lscott@aberdeenwa.gov.