Grant assistance for Pacific County small businesses affected by COVID-19

Aug 11, 2020 @ 6:24am

Pacific County will be providing grant assistance for small businesses affected by the pandemic. 

In a release it states that these small business grants will be allocated from Pacific County’s portion of the CARES Act funding.

Small businesses are eligible for up to $10,000 in grants.

Grant Award Amounts

  • Up to $10,000 per small business.

Grant Eligibility Requirements (must meet all requirements to qualify)

  • Your small business must be physically located inside Pacific County, Washington; and
  • As of March 1, 2020, your small business must employ no more than twenty (20) people; and
  • Your small business must have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; and
  • You must provide a Form W-9 with your grant application.

Grant Application Timeline

Grant application period begins

  • Friday, August 14, 2020 at NOON:
    • Applications will be available on the Pacific County website: co.pacific.wa.us
    • Please note that priority will be given to the first applications received, and to businesses that have not received previous funding/financial assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grant applications due

  • Friday, August 28, 2020 at NOON:
    • applications received after this date/time will not be considered.

The Board of County Commissioners will approve grant awards at a special public meeting.

  • Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible):

The County Auditor will begin disseminating the grant awards.

  • Friday, September 11, 2020 (or as soon thereafter as possible):

How to Submit Your Application

Pacific County General Administration
Attn: Paul Plakinger
1216 West Robert Bush Drive
PO Box 6
South Bend, WA 98586

All applications must be completed in full, incomplete applications will not be considered.

