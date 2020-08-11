Grant assistance for Pacific County small businesses affected by COVID-19
Pacific County will be providing grant assistance for small businesses affected by the pandemic.
In a release it states that these small business grants will be allocated from Pacific County’s portion of the CARES Act funding.
Small businesses are eligible for up to $10,000 in grants.
Grant Award Amounts
- Up to $10,000 per small business.
Grant Eligibility Requirements (must meet all requirements to qualify)
- Your small business must be physically located inside Pacific County, Washington; and
- As of March 1, 2020, your small business must employ no more than twenty (20) people; and
- Your small business must have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; and
- You must provide a Form W-9 with your grant application.
Grant Application Timeline
Grant application period begins
- Friday, August 14, 2020 at NOON:
- Applications will be available on the Pacific County website: co.pacific.wa.us
- Please note that priority will be given to the first applications received, and to businesses that have not received previous funding/financial assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grant applications due
- Friday, August 28, 2020 at NOON:
- applications received after this date/time will not be considered.
The Board of County Commissioners will approve grant awards at a special public meeting.
- Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible):
The County Auditor will begin disseminating the grant awards.
- Friday, September 11, 2020 (or as soon thereafter as possible):
How to Submit Your Application
Pacific County General Administration
Attn: Paul Plakinger
1216 West Robert Bush Drive
PO Box 6
South Bend, WA 98586
All applications must be completed in full, incomplete applications will not be considered.