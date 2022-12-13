Granger Smith Stars In Moonrise Debuting on PureFlix December 15th

Granger Smith

Singer songwriter, Granger Smith who is also the host of CMT’s AfterMidnight here on Kix 95.3 from Midnight to 5am is Starring in a new movie! The Film is called “Moonrise” and it will premier on the streaming service PureFlix starting this Thursday Dec. 15th! Granger Called into the Kix Morning show with The Luceman to talk all about it. Granger also wrote all the music for the film as well. Check out the full interview below.

For more on how to see the movie “Moonrise” starring Granger Smith check out the streaming app PureFlix by clicking HERE!!

For more on AfterMidnight with Granger Smith Click Here!

And listen to Granger every night from Midnight to 5am Monday through Friday and til 6am on Saturday’s and Sundays on The Harbors New Country Kix 95.3!