Gov. Inslee issues emergency proclamation for December storm damage

Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation for Grays Harbor and other counties related to “an unprecedented atmospheric river event” with rain that began on December 3, 2023.

This extreme weather event included flooding, shoulder washout, slope failure, and landslides, resulting in damage to road infrastructure in Grays Harbor, Mason, Clallam, Skagit, and Snohomish counties.

The estimated cost to repair the damage to alleviate impacts to public safety exceeds $3 million, according to Inslee.

The Washington State Military Department has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to implement emergency response procedures and is coordinating resources to support local officials in alleviating the immediate impacts.

State agencies and departments are directed to utilize state resources, in accordance with the Washington State Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan, and to do everything reasonably possible to assist affected counties to respond to and recover from the event.

Proclamation 24-01