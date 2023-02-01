KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding

February 1, 2023 6:59AM PST
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties.  

According to the proclamation, these storms caused significant coastal flooding to homes and businesses, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems. 

The Washington State Military Department has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to implement emergency response procedures, and is coordinating resources to support local officials in alleviating the immediate impacts.  

State agencies and departments have been directed to utilize state resources in accordance with the Washington State Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and to do everything reasonably possible to assist affected areas in an effort to respond to and recover from the event.

Proclamation 23-01

