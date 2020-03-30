Gov. Inslee clarifies rules on funerals, home sales, and tribal lands
Over the weekend, Gov. Jay Inslee announced additional guidance related to his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” proclamation and how some activities are impacted.
In his update, the Governor worked with the Department of Licensing and sent additional guidance that states licensed funeral homes and cemeteries may conduct funeral services in a funeral home or graveside under the following conditions:
- Funerals are only attended by immediate family members of the deceased.
- The family members in attendance must maintain proper social distancing, defined by the Centers for Disease Control as staying six feet apart.
In addition, Gov. Inslee also sent a letter that provides further guidance on real estate transactions.
He states, “While real estate activities along with mortgage lending activities have been approved as essential activities under the Proclamation, such activities shall only be permitted under the following restrictions and limitations:
- In-person meetings with customers are prohibited except when necessary for a customer
to view a property or sign necessary documents;
- No real estate open houses shall be permitted;
- Property viewings, inspections, appraisals, and final walk-throughs shall be arranged by
appointment and limited to no more than two people on site at any one time, exercising
social distancing at all times; and
- Except for the limited exceptions authorized above, all new real estate listings shall be
facilitated remotely.
The Governor also reiterated in a letter to tribal governments throughout the state that none of his emergency procloamation orders apply to tribal lands as they are sovereign nations, and they are making their own decisions in response to the current COVID-19 emergency.
The “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order issued on March 23 was to slow the spread of COVID-19, and Gov. Inslee suggested Sunday that the shutdown of most businesses and extreme social distancing is currently set to expire on April 6, it would likely have to be extended to fight the disease.