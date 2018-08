Katie from River of Life Fellowship stopped in at the KIX Afternoon show today to share about all the red shirts you see around town. It’s a local mission trip called GO CAMP. Local kids learning about God’s love and working with others. Today they performed some human videos and other cool things at Sam Benn park, tomorrow they will be in Montesano. She will be on my show during the 5 o’clock hour to talk about more! Way to go young people at River of Life, making a difference in Grays Harbor!