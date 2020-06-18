Ghostbusters Reunited Apart!
If you haven’t checked out actor Josh Gad’s YouTube series “Reunited Apart” you’re missing out! In his most recent episode Josh manages to reunite Ghostbusters alumni Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts and director Ivan Reitman!
Ivan Reitman’s son Jason who is directing the upcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife also joined the Zoom call, along with Gad’s fellow super-fan Kumail Nanjiani, and theme song writer-performer Ray Parker Jr. as well as other actors who contributed smaller roles in Movie.
The crew recalled some of their favorite moments from the shoot.
Check it out and check out some of the other episodes of “Reunited Apart” featuring the casts of “The Goonies”, “Back To The Future”, “The Lord of The Rings” and “Splash”