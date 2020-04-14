GHFD#8 Chief retiring, and the search is on for a replacement
Grays Harbor Fire Protection District #8 is searching for a replacement for retiring Chief John Collum.
According to the district, Chief Collum has served in the District as an EMT, Fire Fighter, Chief, and Fire Commissioner for over 18 years and is “ready to enjoy more time on his boat”.
Grays Harbor Fire District #8 current covers Pacific Beach, Moclips, Aloha, and Seabrook.
They tell KXRO that District #8 has been a steadily growing community with Seabrook and other new residential and commercial construction and has been a forerunner in disaster preparedness and community relations.
The fire commissioners say that they are hoping to find someone who can continue to grow with the 23-square-mile district and lead with a mindset that is conducive to working with a small rural, mostly volunteer district.
They say that a successful candidate will;
Have at least ten years experience, live within the district or be willing to relocate, and other requirements.
Applications are due by May 8, 2020.
Candidates can find a job description and application on the District’s website at www.GHFD8.com under the “Positions Available” tab.