GHFD#2 Fire Chief moving; applications open

The Grays Harbor Fire District #2 chief has taken another job, leaving an opening for the position.
In an announcement, Fire Chief Tom Hatley announced that his last day at GHFD#2 in Central Park will be on May 27, and the district has already posted the position.
Hatley says that he will be moving from the area, taking a job as Deputy Fire Chief at the Spokane Valley Fire Department.
Hatley has ties to that region, according to his LinkedIn profile, previously serving as Division Chief for Spokane County Fire District 8 and had earned his Associate of Arts degree from the Community Colleges of Spokane.
Hatley says that family needs drove the decision to relocate.
“As I contemplate leaving such a wonderful organization, I am overwhelmed with emotions. I have been so happy for the past year and a half working here, but my family needing me back closer to home has been the driving force behind this decision. As I stated when I walked through the door here, family is first, and I would not be true to myself if I didn’t take my advice. I am sad that I will be leaving behind so many friends that have taught me lessons, laughed with me, and above all else, we’re the best team I have ever worked with. I only hope to find a fraction of the love, gratitude, and friendship that I have found here in my new place of employment.”
Hatley says that he is working with Fire Commisisoners to create a seamless transition, serving as an acting Fire Chief until the role is filled.
“I have the utmost confidence in our team to rise to the occasion and take this organization into the future, as it has never been so bright.”
Details have been posted to the GHFD#2 website regarding the job opening, with applications being accepted until May 31.
Application Deadline May 31, 2022
(First review, Open until filled)
Fire Chief
Grays Harbor Fire District No. 2
Location: Aberdeen, WA
Grays Harbor Fire District No. 2 – Board of Commissioners is currently recruiting qualified applicants for the
position of Fire Chief.
Pay range is $105,000 to 120,000 per year DOQ/DOE and will remain open until filled.
For Further Information, Click The Links Below: