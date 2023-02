I sure enjoyed interviewing Andrew Gaines, the director and three members of the cast of Company. The musical comedy will be on stage at GHC’s Bishop Center for the performing arts on March 3, 4, 5,10,11,and 12th Eric, Marisa and Natalee talk about the production and what it’s like to be part of the musical. Take a listen to my two part interview, combined below.

get tickets at ghc.edu/bishop