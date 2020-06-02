GHCH website errors due to rebuild; residents should not be concerned
Grays Harbor Community Hospital and Harbor Medical Group are hoping to ease concerns as they implement a new website for both entities.
Chris Majors, Director of Marketing and Public relations, issued a statement saying that as the local hospital district transitions into a new website, there may be concerns.
They say that while there may be downtime and the potential for questions regarding a possible second cyber attack impacting the website, they are simply doing an update.
Majors tells KXRO, “We have not been attacked and any messages that a user may see are temporary as it takes time for an automated process to happen.”
The new website will be updated and upgraded as the transition moves forward, and any error messages or issues that arise will be addressed as the site is populated.