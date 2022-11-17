GHC President search accepting applications through November

The search for the next Grays Harbor College President is ongoing and applications are being sought through the end of the month.

In a search posting from executive search firm, Academic Search, it asks for interested candidates to submit their applications by November 29.

Dr. Ed Brewster, who served as GHC President from 2004 to 2016, and who returned to serve as Interim President in 2020, has announced he will permanently return to retirement at the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic year.

Within the posting it states that the next President will work to fulfill the College’s mission of ensuring that Grays Harbor College “inspires our students and enriches our community by providing positive growth through learning.”

The search profile presented notes that “The president will be a person who enjoys the amenities of small-town life“ and states that the numerous rural communities that comprise the region’s population centers will be part of the president’s regular itinerary.

The profile also highlights amenities of the area, including the abundant water resources, as well as unique local events such as Loggers’ Playday, as well as the Cranberry and Shorebird festivals.

Applicants are required to hold a masters degree, with Doctorate preferred, and years of experience within senior administration.

The timeline to hire a new President of the local college shows that the current search through the end of the month would be to build a candidate pool.

In January, the search committee would conduct interviews before recommending finalist candidates for February interviews and the announcement of the next President in March 2023.

The new GHC President would take office on July 1, 2023 if the timeline holds.