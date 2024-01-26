GHC now providing on-the-job paid training locally for Automotive Technology program

Grays Harbor College has announced that its Automotive Technology program received a Career Launch endorsement from Career Connect Washington.

Career Connect Washington is “a statewide network of industry, labor, education, and community leaders who are creating work-based and academic programs for students to explore and learn while earning money and college-level credit. “ according to the college.

The endorsement is awarded to career-focused programs that meet requirements to ensure students leave college with strong academic knowledge and workplace-ready skills.

As part of the endorsement, GHC’s Automotive Technology program is collaborating with Five Star Dealerships and South Beach Repair to provide students with paid, on-the-job training at local shops. After completing their first quarter in the program, all Automotive Technology students have the opportunity to apply for these paid internships.

“The Career Launch endorsement shows our commitment to providing students with quality education and workplace-ready skills. It also highlights the strong partnerships between the College and our community,” said GHC President Dr. Carli Schiffner. “We are thrilled to collaborate with the teams at Five Star and South Beach Repair to provide invaluable, on-the-job learning opportunities. This real-world experience sets our students on a trajectory for success.”

Dr. Schiffner also shared that GHC is currently looking for more shops to host Automotive Technology interns.

Interested employers are encouraged to contact Automotive Technology Instructor, Jesse Kangas-Hanes at [email protected].

GHC offers an associate degree in Automotive Technology, as well as several certificates, and Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) training. Courses in the Automotive Technology program focus on the foundational skills of automotive diagnostics and repair.

“As a result of the Career Launch endorsement, GHC’s Automotive Technology program will be included on the State Board for Community and Technical College’s Career Launch website and the Career Connect Washington program directory, recognition that will bring visibility and prestige to the program. In addition to the Career Launch endorsement, the Automotive Technology program is certified by the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF).“

More information about the Automotive Technology program can be found at ghc.edu or by calling 360-532-9020.