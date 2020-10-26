GHC holding off on finding new President for a year; Brewster contract extended
Ed Brewster will remain as Interim Grays Harbor College President for another year.
Following the retirement of Dr. Jim Minkler, announced following the recent college graduation due to health issues, the GHC Board of Trustees voted to offer former President Brewster the Interim President position as they searched for a new college leader.
In a release from Grays Harbor College, they tell KXRO that the local board of trustees have elected to put off searching for GHC’s next president and have the college keep its interim leader until at least the end of the 2021-2022 academic year.
In doing so, the board voted unanimously to extend Dr. Ed Brewster’s contract as interim president.
“It is prudent to delay the search at this time,” said Dr. Harry Carthum, Board Chair. “The safety of our college community remains a priority during the pandemic, along with the safety of the candidates, who we want to bring to campus.”
To ensure the health and wellbeing of the college community, fall and winter quarters are being taught online, utilizing Zoom, Canvas, YouTube, and other relevant technologies, with the exception of a few programs that require hands-on application.
“Having candidates visit the campus in-person to meet with students, staff, and faculty is an integral part of identifying the most suitable candidate to lead GHC,” explained Carthum. “The board is grateful for Dr. Brewster’s willingness to extend his contract and continue to lead the college during these challenging times.”
Initially, the board had intended to begin its search for a permanent replacement this fall and will now postpone those efforts until fall 2021.