Take a listen to my interview below

https://www.kix953.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/GHHallowWeek.mp3

I was thrilled to have Kelsea and Amber from Grays Harbor College in the studio today to talk about the fun Halloweek going on right now at Grays Harbor College.

Find out more at ghc.edu/halloweek

or search Facebook #ghchalloweek