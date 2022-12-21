GHC graduates 9 in CDL class

Grays Harbor College recently celebrated the graduation of students within their Commercial Driver’s License class with a hiring event at the Satsop Business Park.

According to the college, an event on Tuesday, December 20 saw a full cohort of students with nine graduating.

Grays Harbor College, the Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council, the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce, and WorkSource hosted the hiring event and celebration.

Representatives from local businesses attended the event to support the graduates and interview them for positions within their organizations, including Berkins Northwest, Brady Trucking, Crown Distributing, Intercity Transit, LeMay’s, Sierra Pacific, and Sunbelt Rentals.

This was the third CDL hiring event co-hosted by the partnering organizations.

Individuals interested in applying to GHC’s CDL program should contact Marjie Stratton at 360-538-4011 or by email at [email protected].