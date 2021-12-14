GHC Foundation receives $30,000 grant to support Transitions program
The Grays Harbor College Foundation announced that they have been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Grays Harbor Community Foundation.
The grant funding will support the Transitions program at Grays Harbor College.
“As recipients of this grant, we will be coordinating with Grays Harbor College to open doors and remove barriers for students seeking attainment of basic education,” said Lisa J. Smith, Executive Director of the Grays Harbor College Foundation.
The Transitions program offers those seeking basic education skills through programs like High School+, High School Completion, GED, and English Language Acquisition.
Beginning with winter quarter, the $25 course fee will be waived for all students enrolling in Transitions classes.
A $25,000 portion of the grant will cover the course fee until the funding is expensed.
The course fee will continue to be waived for all Transitions students who earn a grade of “S” (Satisfactory) or “P” (Pass) in 75% of classes each quarter.
The Grays Harbor Community Foundation renewed an additional $5,000 portion of the grant request, which will cover the cost of the GED practice test and exam for all GED students.
“We are very grateful to the Grays Harbor Community Foundation for their continued support of creating access and opportunity for those in our community seeking to further their education,” Smith said.
More information about the Transitions programs at Grays Harbor College can be found online at ghc.edu/academics/transitions or by calling 360-538-4167.