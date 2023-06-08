GHC extends “Take a Class on Us” through summer and fall quarters

If you’re considering taking a class at Grays Harbor College, you may be able to take it for free.

The college announced that they are extending the “Take a Class on Us” program into the summer and fall quarters.

The program allows for students to take a class up to 5 credits for free, to a $1,000 value.

The incentive was originally announced in August 2022 ahead of that fall quarter, with the hope that it would allow those who had their education plans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic get back on track, but have continued the program through the school year.

Eligible students can take up to one class, paid for by the college.

The program covers the $1,000 to eligible students toward tuition and mandatory fees.

That amount was based on the in-state, lower division tuition and fees rate for a typical 5 credit class.

The offer applies to eligible new, returning, and continuing students in credit-bearing classes and is made possible by the pandemic relief funds distributed to the college by the federal government.

Students must be enrolled in at least 5 credits to receive the funding.

To apply, students need to sign up for the program, and if they have not been at the school within the last 2 years will need to complete a Student Update Form and return it to the Welcome Center.

Students who had participated in the “Take a Class on Us” promotion during prior quarters are encouraged to re-apply.

Continuing Education classes do not count toward the 5-credit minimum, and neither do credits taken as “Audit” (no grade). Some limitations apply for certain groups of students such as Running Start, and Transitional Studies.

All students are encouraged to apply for financial aid to cover additional class costs, including supplies.

Summer classes begin July 5th

The deadline to apply for funding for Summer 2023 is 7/12/2023 and the deadline for Fall 2023 is 9/22/2023.