GHC enrollment open; scholarships available

Summer and fall quarter enrollment opens today for current and returning Grays Harbor College students.

As classes are registered for, current students, who graduated from a Grays Harbor County high school, are encouraged to seek financial assistance for their education by applying for the E. K. and Lillian F. Bishop Scholarship.

In previous years, undergraduates were eligible to receive as much as $3,000 per year from the scholarships, while graduate students were eligible to receive as much as $5,000.

Awards are paid directly to the student’s college to offset the cost of tuition, room, board and other fees.

Online applications are available now at www.ghc.edu/foundation/bishop.

Applications must be submitted no later than July 1 and recipients will be announced by July 26th.

Started more than 30 years ago by the Bishop Foundation, this scholarship fund is designated for students in their third or fourth years of accredited four-year college or universities, as well as for students in their first two years of accredited graduate schools.

This includes students who are enrolling in Grays Harbor College’s Bachelor of Applied Science degree programs and Nursing program, who meet the scholarship qualifications.

For more information on scholarship opportunities, contact (360) 538-4024 or [email protected]

Do you need assistance selecting classes, enrolling, or navigating your ctclink student portal? Students can stop into the college between 8:30 am and 3:00 pm on May 8, 9, and 10 in room 2202 to assist .

Not able to attend? Reach out to your faculty advisor, the Welcome Center, call 360-532-9020, or email [email protected].