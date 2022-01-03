GHC Basketball season delayed until Jan 17
The Grays Harbor College Choker basketball season start has been postponed following a decision by Northwest Athletic Conference.
On December 29th, the NWAC decided to postpone the start of league play.
They say this decision came after consultation with the men’s and women’s basketball committees, representatives from the NWAC Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) and the NWAC Executive Board.
The men’s and women’s basketball league season has been delayed from January 5, 2022, to the week of January 17, 2022.
The 2022 Men’s & Women’s Basketball Championship Tournaments will be held 3/17-20 and 3/26-27 at Everett Community College.
Multiple reasons were cited for the decision, including the Omicron variant, and the delay will provide time for the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee time to review and adjust safety protocols for basketball to try and ensure everyone involved in basketball is as safe as possible.
Any updates on safety protocols will be posted as soon as they become available.