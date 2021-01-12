GHC Bachelor Programs accepting applications
Grays Harbor College is currently accepting applications to its three Bachelor of Applied Science programs.
The college tells KXRO that the programs include teacher education, organizational management, and forestry resource management.
These Bachelor of Applied Science programs are designed for students who have completed an associate degree and wish to pursue a bachelor degree.
The Bachelor of Applied Science – Teacher Education degree is for teaching grades K-8 and includes an English Language Learners endorsement. This program is endorsed by all the school districts in Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties and by the Professional Educator Standards Board. Students graduating from this program are prepared to start a professional teaching job or to apply directly to Master level programs throughout the state of Washington. Applications for the Bachelor of Applied Science in Teacher Education are open now for the fall 2021 cohort. The application period will close once the program is at maximum capacity.
The Bachelor of Applied Science – Organizational Management program is designed for applicants with an associate degree to combine their lower-division technical preparation with upper-division credits in organizational management, resulting in a practical, application-oriented, four-year degree. Any prerequisite courses, if needed, can be taken during Winter, Spring and Summer quarters, prior to the start of the program in fall quarter. Applications for the Bachelor of Applied Science in Organizational Management are open now through May 31 for the fall 2021 Cohort.
The Bachelor of Applied Science – Forest Resources Management program enables applicants with an associate degree in Natural Resources to combine their lower-division technical preparation with upper-division credits in forest resource management, resulting in a practical, application-oriented, four-year degree. Applications for this program are open now as new applicants can begin fall, winter, or spring quarters.
Each program has unique enrollment requirements and deadlines.
Learn more and apply at www.ghc.edu/bas.
With limited space available, interested applicants can ask questions or request an application by contacting (360) 538-4011 or [email protected].