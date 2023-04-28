KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

GH Transit resuming WAVE shuttle on May 1

April 28, 2023 6:46AM PDT
Logo from Grays Harbor Transit

Grays Harbor Transit announced that The WAVE, their Aberdeen Downtown Shuttle will be returning as of Monday, May 1st.  

The transit authority announced the temporary cancellation of the route as of March 6, with the statement at that time that The WAVE would return in their summer schedule.

The Downtown Aberdeen WAVE Shuttle is used for access to Walmart, Olympic Gateway Mall, Safeway, and the Aberdeen Senior Center.

The WAVE operates on a Monday-Friday schedule from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm and leaves Aberdeen Transit Center every 20 minutes servicing Market Street to Park Street, Safeway and Olympic Gateway Mall.

Grays Harbor Transit continues to offer free fares on all buses and routes, including those to Olympia and Centralia, through December 31, 2023.

Schedule from Grays Harbor Transit

