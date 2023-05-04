KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

GH Sheriff’s Office release age-progressed photo of Oakley Carlson

May 4, 2023 6:20AM PDT
Photo from GHSO and NCMEC

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office released an age-progressed photo of missing child Oakley Carlson to show what the girl may look like today.

Oakley was reported missing on December 6, 2021, but the last credible sighting of her was on February 10, 2021.

Since that time, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of numerous law enforcement agencies and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) have continued to investigate this case and search for Oakley.

A photo of Oakley has been used as part of the investigation to find her, but according to GHSO, this photo was from her 3rd birthday, two years prior to her being reported missing. 

Due to the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, this was the most recent photo of Oakley that was able to be obtained.

Thanks to the assistance of NCMEC, this age progression picture shows Oakley at around 6 years old, as she would appear now.  

Photo from GHSO and NCMEC

If you have any information regarding the Oakley Carlson investigation please contact the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, at (360) 964-1729

Photo from GHSO

