GH Community Hospital resume elective surgeries
As of this week, Grays Harbor Community Hospital (GHCH) and Harbor Medical Group (HMG) have fully reopened elective surgeries.
In a release they state that “If anyone has been delaying their care, we invite you to contact your provider to schedule an appointment by calling 1-866-537-2778.”
During the current statewide restrictions, the hospital asks that in addition to the typical responsibilities prior to surgery they are asking patients you to bring your own face covering/mask and that you be prepared for the following:
On the day of surgery, you will need to arrive at the front entrance of the hospital. Please avoid entering through other entrances.
A screener will greet you, take your temperature, and ask you questions about Covid-19 symptoms including:
- Fever greater than 100.4
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Muscle pain
- Sore throat
- Loss of taste or smell
- New onset of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea
If you exhibit or attest to any of these symptoms, your surgery may be canceled.
You will be asked to have a face covering when entering the hospital.
If you do not have one, the screener will provide you one and direct you to Registration.
After you are registered, someone will accompany you to the Day Surgery area where you will sign in on a card located at the check in desk outside of Day Surgery.
Someone from your provider’s office will go over these and all other procedures prior to your surgery.
They will also be available at www.ghcares.org/covid as soon as our new website launches.
You will also be asked to sign a “consent to treat during COVID-19 pandemic.” This document also notifies you that Grays Harbor Community Hospital and Harbor Medical Group are taking these measures to protect patients and staff from COVID-19:
- Carefully choosing patients for elective care
- Social distancing when possible
- Screening staff and patients ahead of time
- Using Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Infection control cleaning based on state and federal recommendations
In addition to these requirements, there are additional rules in place regarding visitors.
The hospital is continuing to restrict visitors unless they meet the criteria for a support person.
At the time of your pre op phone call, this will be discussed with you. Prior to discharge from the hospital, your surgeon will call your caregiver or family and provide an update on your surgery. Written and verbal instructions regarding care of yourself at home will be provided to you. A Day Surgery nurse will call for your ride and wheel you down to the front entrance via wheelchair once discharged. There you will be released to your appointed caregiver.
“Grays Harbor Community Hospital and Harbor Medical Group are dedicated to healing, comforting, and serving our community with compassion. To accomplish our mission, your safety and the safety of our staff is of the utmost importance. Thank you for your consideration and effort to help us accomplish this. These procedures, while an increased burden, will help to keep our community healthy and assure that we can continue to offer full healthcare services to everyone.”