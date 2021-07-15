Gateway Center plans continue with $7 million dedicated by Aberdeen
The City of Aberdeen has committed an additional $7 million towards the construction of the Gateway Enterprise Center.
The project to construct a facility at the east end of town to serve as a multi-use building has been in planning for a number of years.
According to a rapport from the Finance Committee on Monday, since 2013 the city has received over $3 million in funding to go into the purchase of land, demolition of property in disrepair, development of a parking area, as well as architectural construction drawings. The committee states that the preliminary architectural estimate to construct the building is just under $4 million.
In their report, the committee said that they agreed that the proposed Gateway Center is “a vital piece of Aberdeen’s future economic success”.
The $7 million in committed funding would continue the process.
Councilmember Liz Ellis asking where this funding would come from, citing the large price tag.
Since its inception, the Gateway Center has included museum elements within the facility, and Finance Director Patricia Soule said that funding coming from insurance on the burned Aberdeen Museum of History would be used as part of the process.
Multiple people at the meeting spoke about the project, stating that dedicating this funding now would allow for continued planning on the project.
The majority of the council approved the $7 million commitment.
Gateway Center Information from City Council Meeting